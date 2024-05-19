Jefferson Township police responded to the southbound side of the roadway near mile post 3.5 around 1:25 a.m., Jefferson Township Police Capt. Robert Bush said.

The vehicle was occupied only by the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jefferson Twp. Fire Co No. 2, Jefferson Township Rescue Squad, Morris County Crash Team, and the office of the Morris County Medical Examiner assised at the scene.

The accident is still under investigation. Police ask anyone with additional information contact Traffic Safety Officer Charles Paskas or Detective Timothy Hecht of the Jefferson Twp. Police Dept. They can be reached at cpaskas@jeffersonpolice.com (973)208-6159 or thecht@jeffersonpolice.com (973)208-6154

