Chatham HS Students Back To Hybrid Learning

Students at Chatham High School will return to the classroom for hybrid learning starting Monday, days after officials had switched to a fully-remote plan when a positive COVID-19 case was identified.

The school was closed Thursday and Friday after Superintendent Michael LaSusa became aware of the case on Wednesday evening.

A letter sent to the school community Thursday stated that health officials are carrying out contact tracing protocols to identify others who may have been exposed to the virus, DailyRecord reports.

“I have now had the opportunity to confer at length with our Department of Health officials,” said LaSusa in the letter. “They are conducting contact tracing, notifying students who may have had exposure to one of the positive cases, and advising students and families on how to proceed.”

ALSO SEE: Morris County Teachers Detail Complications Of Remote Learning In Social Media Post

The student who tested positive was the third at Chatham High School but the only students who attended in-school classes, according to LaSusa.

“I recognize that the emergence of COVID-19 cases so early in the school year is unsettling and upsetting, especially after so many of you expressed joy and relief to be back in school,” LaSusa said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.