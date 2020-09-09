Morris County Teachers Detail Complications Of Remote Learning In Social Media Post

No scheduled snack breaks and technology problems are only some of what's wrong with remote learning, according to a group of Morris County teachers who took to social media to voice their complaints.

In a social media post and six-page letter to the district (which had been deleted as of Wednesday morning), teachers from 14 local schools shared their newfound difficulties anonymously via the Parsippany-Troy Hills Education Association, NJ.com reports.

Lack of built-in snack breaks for younger students

Substitute teachers’ lack of hybrid education experience adds to teachers’ workloads

Teachers can’t be certain whether remote students are actually online

Air conditioners haven’t been installed in Parsippany High School classrooms, contributing to lack of air flow

Auxiliary noise and laptop feedback contribute to audio difficulties for both remote and in-class students

Overall, teachers said in the letter that district officials need to look to those with more expertise to determine the safest and most effective methods given current circumstances.

The Board of Education earlier this week issued a statement supporting the district's back-to-school plan, and noting recurring miscommunication by the union.

"As is evident by the news in New Jersey and across the nation, there is no good' answer to the current situation," the statement reads

"Certainly, there is no decision regarding the re-opening that will please everyone. There are positives and negatives to any decision that has to be made."

A district spokesperson told NJ.com that the feedback from teachers, parents and students has been mostly positive.

