Gerardo Patrizio Charged With Sexual Acts On Child

A 65-year-old East Hanover man was arrested and charged with performing sexual acts on a child over the course of two years, authorities said.

East Hanover Police Department

East Hanover Police Department

 Photo Credit: East Hanover Police Department via Facebook
Sam Barron

Gerardo Patrizio committed the sexual acts multiple times on a child between March 1, 2022 and March 1, 2024, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and East Hanover Township Police Chief Christopher Cannizzo said.

Patrizio was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of endangering the welfare of a child, authorities said. Patrizio has been detained in the Morris County Correctional Facility pending future court proceedings, authorities said. 

