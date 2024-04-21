Dave Portnoy Makes Surprise Stop At Coniglio's In Morristown For 'One Bite' Review

That's what Nino Coniglio is saying to Barstool CEO Dave Portnoy, who finally stopped by his Morristown pizzeria for a One Bite review.

Without warning.

"It means a lot," said Nino, a 9-time world champion pizza maker who owns six other restaurants in New York City, most of which have been reviewed by Portnoy.

Six years ago, Portnoy reviewed two different pizzas from 310 Bowery, and gave them both an 8.1. Nino says the highest score he's ever gotten from Portnoy is an 8.7.

Coniglio's made headlines for canceling a meet-and-greet with Tommy DeVito after his agent doubled the fee, announced on Instagram that Portnoy came by on Sunday, April 21.

Nino has also been a saving grace to Al Santillo, an Elizabeth pizzaiolo whose shop was severely damaged in a fire last January. Nino has graciously opened his doors to Santillo, letting him use his ovens.

Santillo and Portnoy are famously friends, with Portnoy having supported Santillo following the fire.

Portnoy's visit to Coniglio's was "totally random," Nino said after posting a selfie with the self-proclaimed pizza connoisseur and his wife, Shealyn, to Instagram.

"So this just happened," Nino and his wife captioned the selfie.

Portnoy hasn't shared his video yet, but check back to Daily Voice for an update on the final Coniglio's One Bite score.

