The woman was on the Morristown platform with the injury when responders arrived at the scene, just before 7:25 p.m., a spokesperson for NJ Transit said. The woman was taken to the hospital by EMS.

The woman had been struck by Morris & Essex Line train 6936, which departed Dover at 7:05 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive At Penn Station New York at 8:40 p.m., the spokesperson said. No injuries were reported to customers or the crew on board.

Train 6936 was cancelled at Morristown with customers accommodated by a following train. New Jersey Transit Police are leading the investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.