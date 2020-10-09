Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Chatham HS Goes Remote After Student Who Went To Party Tests COVID-19 Positive

Valerie Musson
Chatham High School
Chatham High School Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Just two days into the academic year, students at Chatham High School have been rolled back to remote-only classes after a student who attended a weekend gathering tested positive for COVID-19.

Chatham Superintendent Dr. Michael LaSusa sent an email to parents Wednesday night stating that the high school’s students will begin fully remote classes as of Thursday, NJ.com reports.

“This case may be linked to a non-school event that took place over the holiday weekend and about which we communicated with our local public health officials yesterday and earlier today,” said LaSusa.

The Chatham School District — which comprises both the borough and township — opened for hybrid learning Tuesday. Elementary and middle school students, meanwhile, have begun and will continue fully in-school classes.

Six new cases have been identified in Chatham Township and two in Chatham Borough since August 31, the Morris County COVID-19 dashboard shows.

Middlesex County Vocational and Technical Schools' East Brunswick campus has transitioned to a remote learning model for the next two weeks after a freshman tested positive for the virus, the report says.

Click here for more from NJ.com.

