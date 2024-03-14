Prajapati left his residence in Lake Parsippany at 4 p.m. and was last seen at the Hanover Marriott on Route 10 at 12:10 a.m. by front desk personnel, the Parsippany Police Department said on Facebook.

Prajapati does not have a cellphone with him or any credit cards, police said.

He is 5'7" with black hair and 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans and black sandals. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 973-263-4300 extension 0.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.