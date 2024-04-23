Born in Montclair, Gallagher spent most of his life in Morris Plains and had recently moved to Waretown, his obituary reads. After earning his degree from the College of St. Elizabeth, Gallagher became Chief of Police for the Township of Hanover, retiring in 2016 after 34 years serving the township, according to his obituary.

Gallagher also served as President of the Morris County Police Chief Association, was a member of the Morris Plains Rotary and volunteered for Habitat for Humanity, his obituary reads. He also enjoyed boating on Lake Hopatcong, coaching his sons in sports and and walking his dog Tucker, according to his obituary.

"I knew Steve from a long time ago when he was a patrol officer and I was an EMT for the First Aid Squad," said one mourner. "He was a great guy and always had a smile on his face."

He is survived by his wife, Ann, his sons, Daniel, Ryan, Matthew, his mother, Ann, his sisters, Ann and Jean, and his grandchildren, Jack, Brielle, Hallie and Peyton along with many other family members and friends, his obituary reads.

A funeral will be held on Wednesday, April 24 at 10 a.m. at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Morristown. He will be buried at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover, according to his obituary.

To view his obituary, click here.

