Lauren Brecher, Longtime Teacher, Morris County Resident, Dies At 50

Born in Massachusetts, she grew up in Oakland in Bergen County before moving to Lake Hiawatha in 1996, her obituary reads. Brecher was a longtime teacher at Suburban Hills School in Chester and later taught OLPH Early Childhood Center in Oakland, her obituary reads.

"Those who knew Lauren knew how much her family and friends meant to her," Michael Vallone, who organized a fundraiser for her family, said.

"She demonstrated her generosity in so many different ways, from making herself available at all times to support her kids to always being willing to support everyone else’s kids and their school fundraising efforts. How much popcorn or Gertrude Hawk chocolate does one person actually need?"

As of Tuesday, April 16, the fundraiser has raised more than $39,000. Brecher is survived by her husband, Michael, her children, Hunter and Hope, her mother, Marilyn, her siblings Vicky, Jennifer, Michael and Keith and numerous other nieces, nephews and in-laws, according to her obiutuary.

A funeral will be held on Thursday, April 18 at St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church in Parsippany. She will be buried at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah.

