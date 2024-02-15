Trailer Park Drug Bust Nets Three Arrests In Wall Township

State police and Wall Township officers executed a search warrant at the Seabreeze Mobile Home Community on Route 35 on Thursday, Feb. 15, the Wall Township Police Department said. Police arrested 20-year-old Kaliq Walker of Tinton Falls, 42-year-old Nathanael Jones of Wall Township, and 26-year-old Alexis Evely of Old Bridge.

Walker was charged with third-degree possession of crack cocaine, third-degree possession of crack cocaine with the intent to distribute, third-degree possession of heroin, third-degree possession of oxycodone, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jones was charged with third-degree possession of crack cocaine, third-degree possession of buprenorphine hydrochloride, third-degree possession of heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Evely was charged with third-degree possession of heroin, third-degree possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, third-degree possession of crack cocaine, third-degree possession of oxycodone, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to make lawful disposition of a controlled dangerous substance.

All three people arrested were held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution and await a court hearing.

