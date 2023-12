As of 9:30 a.m., Monmouth County was the hardest hit with more than 15,500 homes and businesses without power, according to Jersey City Power and Light.

Ocean County reported 2,420 without power; Middlesex County experienced 1,109 outages; Mercer County had 955 outages and Burlington County had 90.

There also were scattered outages in Camden and Gloucester counties, PSE&G reported.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.