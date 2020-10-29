Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Prosecutor: Neptune City Police Officer Arrested Teenager, Then Sent Sexually Suggestive Texts

Jon Craig
Read More Stories
Neptune City Police Department
Neptune City Police Department Photo Credit: Facebook

A Neptune City police officer is accused of sending sexually suggestive texts to an 18-year-old girl that he had just arrested, authorities said.

Damien Broschart, 29, of Howell was charged with cyber harassment and hindering apprehension of oneself after a joint investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and the Neptune City Police Department, according to Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Broschart is a five-year veteran law enforcement officer who has been suspended without pay from his Neptune City job.

“Once the Neptune City Police Department learned of the allegations against Broschart, we acted immediately," Neptune City Police Chief Matthew J. Quagliato said. "This type of behavior will not be tolerated."

A teenage victim told authorities that she was contacted by Broschart via text message hours after he arrested her.

Broschart conducted a motor vehicle stop of the female victim earlier this month that led to her arrest on drug charges and several moving violations, Gramiccioni said.

After being processed and released, Broschart took the victim back to her vehicle, the prosecutor said. Broschart asked the girl for her telephone number after deactivating his body worn camera and mobile video recorder, Gramiccioni said.

Later, Broschart, while still on duty, sent the victim a text message, followed by additional text messages which turned sexual in nature, according to the prosecutor.

Broschart's messages said he thought she was “cute” and he would like to “pay [her] back” for everything, Gramiccioni said.

Broschart  attempted to meet with the victim at her home after his shift ended, but she refused and abruptly ended the communications, the prosecutor said.

The girl blocked Broschart’s phone number; however, Broschart then called her three times from the Neptune City Police Department, Gramiccioni said.

Broschart left a message requesting a call back from the victim. She did not answer or return any of his calls, the prosecutor said.

If convicted of hindering, Broschart faces a sentence of three to five years in state prison. The cyber harassment charge carries a state prison sentence of up to 18 months in prison.

