Police Arrest Masked Suspect In Mercer County Bank Robbery

Jon Craig
Surveillance video image, left, from a PNC Bank. At right, photo of Luis Estrada, charged by Hamilton police for the robbery.
Surveillance video image, left, from a PNC Bank. At right, photo of Luis Estrada, charged by Hamilton police for the robbery. Photo Credit: Hamilton Police Department

Police in Mercer County caught up with the masked man they say robbed a bank on Friday.

Surveillance video images of the bank robber, who was wearing a hat and face mask were circulated by law enforcement agencies.

A suspect was arrested on Saturday, Hamilton police said. Luis Estrada, 28, was arrested while returning to his home block on Schiller Avenue, they said.

About 4:15 p.m. Friday, a man wearing a white mask and fishing hat entered the PNC Bank on Broad Street in Hamilton.

The man gave a note to the teller demanding money, and gestured to his waistband where he appeared to have a black handgun, police said.

The teller gave the man an undisclosed amount of money and he ran out toward a back alley.

