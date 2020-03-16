Police Arrest Masked Suspect In Mercer County Bank Robbery

Police in Mercer County caught up with the masked man they say robbed a bank on Friday.

Surveillance video images of the bank robber, who was wearing a hat and face mask were circulated by law enforcement agencies.

A suspect was arrested on Saturday, Hamilton police said. Luis Estrada, 28, was arrested while returning to his home block on Schiller Avenue, they said.

About 4:15 p.m. Friday, a man wearing a white mask and fishing hat entered the PNC Bank on Broad Street in Hamilton.

The man gave a note to the teller demanding money, and gestured to his waistband where he appeared to have a black handgun, police said.

The teller gave the man an undisclosed amount of money and he ran out toward a back alley.

