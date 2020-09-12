Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Pedestrian, 69, Struck, Killed In Central Jersey Crash

Jon Craig
Shrewsbury police
Shrewsbury police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Shrewsbury Police

A 69-year-old man from Central Jersey has died as a result of a car-pedestrian collision, authorities said.

Tamar Carseladze of Shrewsbury was attempting to cross Route 35 outside of a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

On Monday at about 6:15 p.m., Shrewsbury police responded to a single motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Route 35 south, just north of Avenue at the Common. 

Officers found that the driver of a 2018 Honda Civic was driving in the southbound lanes when she collided with the pedestrian.

Carseladze was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 6:55 p.m., Gramiccioni said. The driver was taken to the hospital for a non-life threatening injury and released.

No summonses were issued, the prosecutor said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Shrewsbury Police Department and the Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information to assist the investigative team is urged to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Ryan McAndrews at 800-533-7443, or Shrewsbury Police Department Detective Jim Ramsey at 732-741-2500.

