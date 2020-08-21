Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Return to your home site

Menu

Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Breaking News: State Police ID Tinton Falls Driver, 70, Killed After Roadmaster Veers Off Garden State Parkway
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Keansburg Woman, 51, Texting On Cellphone During Fatal Pedestrian Crash Gets 5 Years In Prison

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Monmouth County Jail
Monmouth County Jail Photo Credit: Monmouth County Sheriff's Office

A 51-year-old woman from Keansburg who was texting while driving in Hazlet has been sentenced to five years in state prison in connection with a pedestrian's death, authorities said.

Alexandra Mansonet crashed into the back of a car that struck and fatally injured Yuwen Wang, 39, of Hazlet at 8:20 a.m. on Sept. 28, 2016. 

Wang died of her injuries at Robert Wood Johnson University Medical Center in New Brunswick on Oct. 3, 2016. 

Friday's five-year state prison sentence is still subject to appeal, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni

Mansonet was convicted of vehicular homicide in November 2019 after a three-week jury trial, Gramiccioni said.

Mansonet’s sentence is subject to the No Early Release Act requiring her to serve at least three years of her state prison sentence before three years on parole, Gramiccioni said.

Mansonet was sentenced on Friday to five years in state and three years probation by Superior Court Judge David F. Bauman.

Bauman released Mansonet on Friday, but ordered that she turn herself in on Aug. 25 by 3 p.m. to begin serving her sentence unless the Appellate Division reverses his ruling and grants bail pending appeal.

The case was prosecuted by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Christopher J. Decker.

Mansonet's lawyers at trial and sentencing were Steven D. Altman and Philip Nettl of Benedict & Altman in New Brunswick. She is now represented by Raymond M. Brown and Rachel E. Simon of Scarinci Hollenbeck, Lyndhurst law firm.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Monmouth Daily Voice!

Serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.