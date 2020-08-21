Keansburg Woman, 51, Texting On Cellphone During Fatal Pedestrian Crash Gets 5 Years In Prison

A 51-year-old woman from Keansburg who was texting while driving in Hazlet has been sentenced to five years in state prison in connection with a pedestrian's death, authorities said.

Alexandra Mansonet crashed into the back of a car that struck and fatally injured Yuwen Wang, 39, of Hazlet at 8:20 a.m. on Sept. 28, 2016.

Wang died of her injuries at Robert Wood Johnson University Medical Center in New Brunswick on Oct. 3, 2016.

Friday's five-year state prison sentence is still subject to appeal, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni

Mansonet was convicted of vehicular homicide in November 2019 after a three-week jury trial, Gramiccioni said.

Mansonet’s sentence is subject to the No Early Release Act requiring her to serve at least three years of her state prison sentence before three years on parole, Gramiccioni said.

Mansonet was sentenced on Friday to five years in state and three years probation by Superior Court Judge David F. Bauman.

Bauman released Mansonet on Friday, but ordered that she turn herself in on Aug. 25 by 3 p.m. to begin serving her sentence unless the Appellate Division reverses his ruling and grants bail pending appeal.

The case was prosecuted by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Christopher J. Decker.

Mansonet's lawyers at trial and sentencing were Steven D. Altman and Philip Nettl of Benedict & Altman in New Brunswick. She is now represented by Raymond M. Brown and Rachel E. Simon of Scarinci Hollenbeck, Lyndhurst law firm.

