Howell PD: Freehold Pair Nabbed With Help From K9 Vito

A teenage driver was captured with help from a Howell Police Department K9 after trying to flee on foot, authorities said.

The 17-year-old boy was spotted driving erratically on Route 9 near Aldrich Road when police tried to stop him about 1:50 a.m. on Monday, Howell police said in a statement.

The driver pulled onto the road's shoulder but suddenly accelerated entering the Freewood Acres section of the Township "with total disregard of the signal to stop (emergency lights/siren)," police said.

The driver accelerated again as he crossed over Georgia Tavern Road, now onto Windeler Road, police said, where the driver lost control and left the roadway into the wooded area near Manasquan Reservoir.

The passenger, identified as Tyrell Marable, 23, of Freehold ran into the woods, police said. The driver appeared to lay on the ground but then got up and ran into the woods, police said.

Howell Police Officer Dan Davison and back-up units requested assistance from Sgt. Nicholas Bondarew and his K9 partner.

After a brief "track" into the wooded area, Bondarew and K9 Vito were able to locate both suspects, police said.

After the fugitives refused to comply with officers’ commands, Bondarew "deployed" K9 Vito, who captured Marable, police said. The teenage driver surrendered, they said.

Marable was offered medical help due to the K9 apprehension, police said, but declined further attention.

Marable was charged with resisting arrest, obstructing and possession of marijuana.

The teenager was charged with 13 motor vehicle violations, DWI, resisting arrest and obstruction, police said. The driver, whose name was not released, was turned over to the custody of his mother, police said.

Marable was being held in Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold.

Police found a bottle of champagne on the passenger side floor. The vehicle was towed and impounded.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.