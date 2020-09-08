Winning Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Ticket Worth $149K Sold In Monmouth County

Labor Day brought luck to another Jersey Cash 5 player, this time in Monmouth County.

The winning ticket was sold at Hometown Food Mart at 829 Monmouth Road in Cream Ridge.

The ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $149,442 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Sept. 7 drawing.

Monday's winning numbers were: 07, 11, 19, 22, and 37 and the XTRA number was: 02.

The retailer in Upper Freehold Township will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold.

