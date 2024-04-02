Woman Crashes SUV Into Concrete Mixer Truck, Dies In Howell Township

Howell Township police responded to Route 33 near the intersection of West Renaissance Boulevard at around 10:28 a.m. on Tuesday, Apr. 2, the department said in a news release. The crash shut down the road in both directions between Yellow Brick Road and Route 34 for about four hours, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The 54-year-old woman from Ontario, Canada, was driving west on Route 33 in a Mazda CX-5. She was driving around a curve when her SUV crossed the center line and crashed head-on into an oncoming concrete mixer truck.

The woman was trapped inside her SUV and pronounced dead at the scene. The truck's driver and passenger were brought to a hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Howell Township Police Department at 732-938-4575, ext. 2663.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.