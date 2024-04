Howell Township police said Route 33 was closed between Yellow Brook Road and Route 34 on Tuesday, Apr. 2 for a "serious crash investigation," the department said in a Facebook post.

The state Department of Transportation said it was reported at around 10:45 a.m. Both directions of Route 33 near the intersection with Colts Neck Road remained closed as of 2 p.m.

Howell police also asked drivers to avoid the area.

