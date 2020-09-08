Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
News

BIG WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Worth $1.75M Sold In Ocean County

Jon Craig
Silverton Pharmacy & Gift Shop
Silverton Pharmacy & Gift Shop Photo Credit: Google Maps

A lucky Jersey Cash 5 player is now a millionaire, state Lottery officials said.

The winning ticket was sold at Silverton Pharmacy & Gift Shop at 1824 Hooper Ave. in Toms River.

The jackpot winner matched all five numbers from the Friday, Sept. 4 drawing, officials said.

The top prize is worth $1,753,211, according to Lottery officials. 

The winning numbers were: 05, 22, 26, 28, and 43 and the XTRA number was: 03

The Toms River retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold. 

