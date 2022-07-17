Support Surging For Family Of Mom, Wife Of Police Lt. Killed In Monmouth County Crash

Support is surging for the family of a 42-year-old mother and wife of a New Jersey corrections officer who was killed, and their 3-year-old daughter left critical in a head-on crash with a pickup truck last week.

Denise James had her three children in her minivan during the Siloam Road crash in Freehold, according to those who knew her and the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched for Denise's husband, Craig James, by the New Jersey Superior Officers Law Enforcement Association.

More than $23,000 had been raised on the campaign as of Sunday, July 17.

Preliminary investigation shows the Ford F350 truck crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a Honda CRV with "glancing blow" before colliding with James' Chrysler Pacifica head-on around 5 p.m., according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

James was pronounced dead at the scene while her 3-year-old child was flown to Jersey Shore Regional Medical Center, where she remains in critical condition.

Her other two children, ages 9 and 13, were also taken to Jersey Shore via ambulance for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening, Linskey said.

Both surviving drivers remained at the scene.The circumstances behind the crash were under active investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has any information about it is urged to contact MCPO Detective Nicolas Logothetis at 800-533-7443 or Freehold Township Police Department Detective Lt. Joseph Winowski at 732-294-5139.

