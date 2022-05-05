Pair Indicted In Double Fatal Shooting On Jersey Shore: Prosecutor

Two men from Bayshore have been indicted in connection with a double homicide that took place in Neptune Township earlier this year, authorities said.

Gabriel J. Braithwaite, 19, of Keansburg and Jeron D. Dearin, 22, of the Cliffwood section of Aberdeen are both charged with murder, weapons offenses and hindering apprehension, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

The charges are in connection with the shooting deaths of 18-year-old Samore Edwards of Plainfield and 19-year-old Isaiah Williams of New Brunswick, Liinskey said.

Shortly before 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 19, Neptune Township police responded to the 1300 block of Washington Avenue on a report of a shooting. Officers found the two victims in a parked vehicle; Edwards was pronounced dead at the scene, while Williams was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

An intensive investigation involving members of the Prosecutor’s Office, the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office, the Neptune Township Police Department, and the Keansburg Police Department resulted in Braithwaite and Dearin being identified as suspects in the case, and they were taken into custody without incident in early February, Linskey said.

Anyone with any information about this matter is still being urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Detective Christopher Guy toll-free at 1-800-533-7443 or Neptune Township Police Department Detective Darell Harris at 732-988-8000, Ext. 408.

