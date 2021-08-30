Contact Us
Monmouth Physical Therapist Had Illegal Sexual Contact With Former Co-Workers, Prosecutor Says

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Manasquan police
Manasquan police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Manasquan Borough Police Department

A physical therapist from Central Jersey has been indicted for having illegal sexual contact with two former employees, authorities said.

A Monmouth County Grand Jury returned a three-count indictment Monday against a Manasquan-based physical therapist, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

Lukas I. DeLorenzo, 36, of Neptune Township, was indicted for criminal sexual contact for allegedly  inappropriately touching two victims over an unspecified period of time starting around September 2019, Linskey said. 

The investigation was conducted jointly by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Bureau, Manasquan police and Brielle police.

The charges stem from incidents where DeLorenzo, under the guise of teaching treatment methods, would inappropriately touch and grope employees, both at his office in Manasquan and in another location in Brielle, Linskey said. 

If convicted of sexual contact, DeLorenzo faces a sentence on each count of up to 18 months in state prison.

Assistant Prosecutor Nicole Wallace is handling the case.

