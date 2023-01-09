Middletown Bank Robbery Suspect Charged With Stealing $8K

A Middlesex County man has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery that took place in Middletown, authorities said.

Miguel A. Angeles, 42, of Perth Amboy was charged with first-degree armed robbery, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

At 10:43 a.m. on Dec. 28, 2022, members of the Middletown Township Police Department were dispatched to the Valley Bank on Route 35 South on a report of an alarm activation.

Police learned that a masked male had entered the bank and stolen close to $8,000 before fleeing the scene, Santiago said.

A joint investigation by members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Middletown Township Police Department, and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) ultimately led to the arrest and charging of Angeles. He remains in custody pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with information about this matter is being asked to contact MCPO Detective Nicolas Logothetis at 800-533-7443 or Middletown Township Police Department Detective Keith Hirschbein at 732-615-2100.

