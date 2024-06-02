Mom Dies Days After BF's Machete Attack In Wall, Charges Upgraded To Murder, Prosecutor Says

Alex J. Williams' girlfriend died on Thursday, May 30, a week after she was found suffering serious injuries in the parking lot of the Glen Oaks Apartment Complex, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital, where she remained for a week before she died, police said.

Police say Williams "repeatedly physically assaulted the victim with a machete, causing the injuries," and was charged with attempted murder, endangering the welfare of a child, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful persons.

On Sunday, June 2, the prosecutor's office announced charges had been upgraded to murder.

The endangering charge stems from the victim’s child being in the general proximity at the time of the attack.

Williams was arrested without incident and taken to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution (MCCI) pending a detention hearing tentatively scheduled for Friday, June 7 at 9 a.m. in Monmouth County Superior Court before Superior Court Judge Richard W. English.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Joseph Cummings of the MCPO Major Crimes Bureau. Williams is being represented by Anthony C. Aldorasi, Esq., with an office in Freehold.

