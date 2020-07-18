Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
News

Boy, 8, Rescued After Being Swallowed By Jersey Shore Sand Hole

Cecilia Levine
8th Avenue Beach, Belmar
8th Avenue Beach, Belmar Photo Credit: Google Maps

An 8-year-old boy was freed by rescuers after the walls of a sand hole he was digging collapsed in on him Saturday, authorities said.

The boy was completely covered by the sand when rescuers arrived to the 8th Avenue beach in Belmar around 1:55 p.m., local police said.

The Belmar Lifeguards, the Belmar First Aid Squad and the Belmar Fire Department helped pull him from beneath the sand, police said. 

He was assessed at the scene then transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

