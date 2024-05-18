Bodycam Footage Shows DUI Arrest Of WWE Star In Keansburg Month Before She Caused Deadly Wreck

In On Feb. 24, 2022, Sytch, who was 49 at the time, was arrested in Keansburg and charged with multiple traffic violations including DUI, driving with a suspended/revoked license, driving without a license and more, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

According to the description of the bodycam footage released by DriveThru Tours, citing police paperwork, Sytch had a blood alcohol level of .30% — nearly four times the legal limit of .08%.

In the video, Keansburg officers respond to Beachway and Laurel avenues, after Sytch had apparently struck a pole and drove away. The officers address Sytch by her first name and ask her to turn her car off repeatedly, before putting her through a field sobriety test. Sytch pleads with the officers to let her go.

Sytch would eventually be processed and released at headquarters, only a month later to cause the crash that killed a 75-year-old man in Florida with a blood alcohol level of more than three times the legal limit.

Sytch was sentenced to 17 years in prison, a term she was serving as of press time at the Lowell Correctional Institution.

