News

5 NJ Beaches Under Swimming Advisories After Fecal Bacteria Tests

Cecilia Levine
Email me
Swimming advisories for Aug. 11.
Swimming advisories for Aug. 11. Photo Credit: NJDEP

Swimming advisories were issued by the NJDEP for five New Jersey beaches after water samples showed high levels of fecal bacteria.

The advisories were issued Tuesday afternoon to the following beaches:

  • Brooklyn Avenue beach in Lavallette (Bay)
  • Hancock Avenue beach in Seaside Heights (Bay)
  • L Street beach in Belmar (River)
  • South Bath Avenue beach in Long Branch (Ocean)
  • Stockton Avenue beach in Long Beach Township (Bay)

Beaches are placed under swimming advisories when samples exceed 104 colony forming units (cfu) of enterococci.

The samples were taken on Monday.

