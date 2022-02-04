2 Jersey Shore Men Plead Guilty To Asbury Park Shooting Of 19-Year-Old: Prosecutor

Two men responsible for a 2020 shooting that left a 19-year-old victim critically injured in Asbury Park have both admitted to their roles in the crime, authorities said.

Malik J. Carey, 21, and Zyier M. Small, 20, both of Neptune Township, each pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree attempted murder and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in separate court hearings this week, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

They are scheduled for sentencing on April 1, Linskey said on Friday.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. on June 2, 2020, Asbury Park police responded to shots being fired at the Asbury Park Village housing complex on Atkins Avenue, the prosecutor said. Police found a 19-year-old male victim, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, she said. He was transported to a local hospital in critical but stable condition. The victim's name was not released by authorities.

An investigation quickly led officers to Carey and Small, who were located not far from the scene and arrested, Linskey said.

The case was resolved with the joint cooperation of members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, the Asbury Park Police Department’s Detective Bureau (as well as their Street Crimes and Patrol units), the Neptune Township Police Department, and the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office.

Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Matthew Bogner is handling the case.

