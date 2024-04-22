Trader Joe's will open its location in Middletown on Thursday, Apr. 25, the company said on its website on Friday, Apr. 19. The grocery store will hold a grand opening celebration at 8 a.m.

The new Trader Joe's will be in the Middletown Plaza shopping center off Route 35.

"We've consulted our maps and compass and have found a terrific location for a store in Middletown, NJ," Trade Joe's said in its opening announcement.

The Middletown location will be the 19th store in New Jersey, according to the Trader Joe's website. It'll also be the third in Monmouth County, joining locations in Freehold and Shrewsbury.

Alcohol will not be sold at the Middletown store. The only Garden State locations that sell alcohol are in Princeton and Westfield.

The store will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

