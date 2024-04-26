Woman Killed In Early Morning Crash In Manalapan

Manalapan police responded to the crash near the intersection of Route 9 and Ryan Road just before 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, Apr. 25, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said in a news release. When officers arrived, they found two vehicles involved in the crash.

A woman driving a 2017 Nissan Sentra was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. A man driving a 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee stayed at the scene and was brought to a hospital with minor injuries.

No charges or summonses have been issued in the crash as of Friday, Apr. 26. The Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team is helping the county prosecutor's office and Manalapan police in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 800-533-7443 or the Manalapan Police Department at 732-446-4300.

