Jersey Shore Driver Crossed Center Line While Passing In Fatal Head-On Crash: State Police

A 23-year-old Rumson man was driving a Jeep Laredo west on Route 537 at 2:50 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17 when he crossed over the center line to pass vehicles in front of him, said Sgt. Philip Curry, a New Jersey State Police spokesman.

John Shovelin III, the Jeep's driver, slammed head-on into an eastbound Buick Enclave, Curry said.

Eleanor Reuther, the 79-year-old Manalapan woman driving the Buick near milepost 34.4, was killed in the crash, he said.

Shovelin was hospitalized with serious injuries, he said.

The crash remains under investigation.

No other details were released.

