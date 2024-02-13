Here's Who Got The Most Snow In South Jersey From Winter Storm

The National Weather Service said snow stopped falling in the region at around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13. While it wasn't as much as North Jersey, plenty of communities saw significant accumulation.

The NWS published its final official snowfall reports for the storm:

Atlantic County

Atlantic City International Airport - trace

Burlington County

Delran - 2.1 inches

Maple Shade - 1.9 inches

Mount Holly - 1.4 inches

Mount Laurel - 1.4 inches

Medford - 1.0 inches

Moorestown - 1.0 inches

Camden County

Mount Ephraim - 0.9 inches

Gloucester County

Paulsboro - 1.1 inches

Mercer County

Woodsville - 6.8 inches

Princeton - 4.5 inches

Trenton-Mercer Airport - 4.2 inches

Hopewell Township - 4.0 inches

Ewing - 2.3 inches

Hamilton Square - 1.4 inches

Middlesex County

Metuchen - 6.1 inches

South Plainfield - 5.5 inches

Iselin 5.0 inches

Highland Park - 4.5 inches

Edison 4.3 inches

New Brunswick - 4.0 inches

North Brunswick - 4.0 inches

East Brunswick - 3.6 inches

South Amboy - 3.5 inches

Cranbury - 2.7 inches

Monmouth County

Freehold - 5.1 inches

Holmdel - 5.0 inches

Middletown - 4.0 inches

Atlantic Highlands - 3.5 inches

Tinton Falls - 3.2 inches

Colts Neck - 3.1 inches

Union Beach - 3.0 inches

Marlboro - 2.5 inches

Monmouth Beach - 2.2 inches

Little Silver - 2.1 inches

Howell - 2.0 inches

Red Bank - 2.0 inches

Keyport - 1.5 inches

Manasquan - 1.2 inches

Ocean County

Brick Township - 1.7 inches

The NWS said Sussex saw the most snowfall in New Jersey with 15.0 inches.

