Here's Who Got The Most Snow In South Jersey From Winter Storm

The National Weather Service said snow stopped falling in the region at around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13. While it wasn't as much as North Jersey, plenty of communities saw significant accumulation.
The NWS published its final official snowfall reports for the storm:
Atlantic County
- Atlantic City International Airport - trace
Burlington County
- Delran - 2.1 inches
- Maple Shade - 1.9 inches
- Mount Holly - 1.4 inches
- Mount Laurel - 1.4 inches
- Medford - 1.0 inches
- Moorestown - 1.0 inches
Camden County
- Mount Ephraim - 0.9 inches
Gloucester County
- Paulsboro - 1.1 inches
Mercer County
- Woodsville - 6.8 inches
- Princeton - 4.5 inches
- Trenton-Mercer Airport - 4.2 inches
- Hopewell Township - 4.0 inches
- Ewing - 2.3 inches
- Hamilton Square - 1.4 inches
Middlesex County
- Metuchen - 6.1 inches
- South Plainfield - 5.5 inches
- Iselin 5.0 inches
- Highland Park - 4.5 inches
- Edison 4.3 inches
- New Brunswick - 4.0 inches
- North Brunswick - 4.0 inches
- East Brunswick - 3.6 inches
- South Amboy - 3.5 inches
- Cranbury - 2.7 inches
Monmouth County
- Freehold - 5.1 inches
- Holmdel - 5.0 inches
- Middletown - 4.0 inches
- Atlantic Highlands - 3.5 inches
- Tinton Falls - 3.2 inches
- Colts Neck - 3.1 inches
- Union Beach - 3.0 inches
- Marlboro - 2.5 inches
- Monmouth Beach - 2.2 inches
- Little Silver - 2.1 inches
- Howell - 2.0 inches
- Red Bank - 2.0 inches
- Keyport - 1.5 inches
- Manasquan - 1.2 inches
Ocean County
- Brick Township - 1.7 inches
The NWS said Sussex saw the most snowfall in New Jersey with 15.0 inches.
