Here's Who Got The Most Snow In South Jersey From Winter Storm

Some parts of South Jersey received more than half a foot of snow during a pre-Valentine's Day winter storm.

Snowfall in New Jersey during a winter storm on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
The National Weather Service said snow stopped falling in the region at around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13. While it wasn't as much as North Jersey, plenty of communities saw significant accumulation.

The NWS published its final official snowfall reports for the storm:

Atlantic County

  • Atlantic City International Airport - trace

Burlington County

  • Delran - 2.1 inches
  • Maple Shade - 1.9 inches
  • Mount Holly - 1.4 inches
  • Mount Laurel - 1.4 inches
  • Medford - 1.0 inches
  • Moorestown - 1.0 inches

Camden County

  • Mount Ephraim - 0.9 inches

Gloucester County

  • Paulsboro - 1.1 inches

Mercer County

  • Woodsville - 6.8 inches
  • Princeton - 4.5 inches
  • Trenton-Mercer Airport - 4.2 inches
  • Hopewell Township - 4.0 inches
  • Ewing - 2.3 inches
  • Hamilton Square - 1.4 inches

Middlesex County

  • Metuchen - 6.1 inches
  • South Plainfield - 5.5 inches
  • Iselin 5.0 inches
  • Highland Park - 4.5 inches
  • Edison 4.3 inches
  • New Brunswick - 4.0 inches
  • North Brunswick - 4.0 inches
  • East Brunswick - 3.6 inches
  • South Amboy - 3.5 inches
  • Cranbury - 2.7 inches

Monmouth County

  • Freehold - 5.1 inches
  • Holmdel - 5.0 inches
  • Middletown - 4.0 inches
  • Atlantic Highlands - 3.5 inches
  • Tinton Falls - 3.2 inches
  • Colts Neck - 3.1 inches
  • Union Beach - 3.0 inches
  • Marlboro - 2.5 inches
  • Monmouth Beach - 2.2 inches
  • Little Silver - 2.1 inches
  • Howell - 2.0 inches
  • Red Bank - 2.0 inches
  • Keyport - 1.5 inches
  • Manasquan - 1.2 inches

Ocean County

  • Brick Township - 1.7 inches

The NWS said Sussex saw the most snowfall in New Jersey with 15.0 inches.

