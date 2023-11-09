Overcast 58°

Brand-New Jackson School Bus Driver From Manalapan Busted With Child Porn: Prosecutor

A Manalapan man who recently got a job as a school bus driver in Jackson Township was arrested and charged with possessing and sharing child pornography, authorities said.

Brian R. McBride, 28, also was charged with child endangerment, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

An investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office High-Tech Bureau and members of the Monmouth County Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, initiated by a tip received through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, revealed that McBride was in possession of child sexual abuse materials and distributing same via social media, Santiago said.

