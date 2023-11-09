Brand-New Jackson School Bus Driver From Manalapan Busted With Child Porn: Prosecutor

Brian R. McBride, 28, also was charged with child endangerment, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

An investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office High-Tech Bureau and members of the Monmouth County Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, initiated by a tip received through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, revealed that McBride was in possession of child sexual abuse materials and distributing same via social media, Santiago said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.