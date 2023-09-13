Body Found In Car At Jersey Shore Shopping Center: Police

At 4:52 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 12, the Howell Township Police Patrol Division responded to the Howell Common Shopping Center after someone reported a foul odor coming from a vehicle, police said.

Police found a deceased person in the rear of a blue Chrysler Pacifica.

Detectives from the Howell Police Investigation Division conducted an investigation, with the assistance of the Middlesex County Medical Examiner's Office.

At this time, the circumstances surrounding this incident do not appear suspicious, and there is no threat to the community, police said.

The following agencies and organizations assisted with this incident: RWJ Mobile Intensive Care Units, Howell Police Chaplains, Chief’s Liaison, Lakewood Police Chaplains, and the Misaskim.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of family.

