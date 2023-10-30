Asbury Park PD Monitored By Prosecutor After Slew Of Internal Complaints

“Given the sheer volume of internal complaints, this Office felt that it would be prudent to assist the Department during this critical time — both to make certain that the officers in Asbury Park have the necessary time to devote to their primary function, ensuring the safety of the Asbury Park community, and also to investigate these complaints in a fair and consistent manner in order to determine the root of any problems that exist within one of the County’s biggest and busiest departments,” Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said.

The monitor was selected from MCPO’s investigative ranks and will be present at random intervals within the Department for the foreseeable future.

“We are greatly limited in what we are able to say publicly with regard to specific matters involving internal affairs investigations, pending litigation, or a combination of both," Santiago said on Monday, Oct. 30.

“What we can say with great emphasis is that this office takes any and every allegation reported to our internal affairs personnel with the utmost seriousness."

The increase in internal affairs complaints from members of the Asbury Park Police Department began in March 2023, and has escalated more precipitously during recent months, the prosecutor said.

Asbury Park Police Chief David Kelso added, “In the interest of remaining transparent, the Asbury Park Police Department has and will continue to cooperate in this matter.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.