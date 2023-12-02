Woodbridge Murder Victim April Duncza Remembered As Professional With 'Creative Brilliance'

Duncza, a Nebraska native, was found during a welfare check at a home on Paul Street in the Fords section of Woodbridge with serious head trauma around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

She was later pronounced dead and her ex-boyfriend, Kevin Bacon, 46, of Keanesburg, has been charged with murder, Ciccone previously announced.

Duncza's obituary on the Higgins Home for Funerals website says she led a successful marketing career, beginning with the Girl Scouts of America in Hawaii, and most recently, KEA Engineers in New Jersey.

According to the KEA website, Duncza joined the company in 2017 and was responsible for proposal management as well as all marketing and social media channels for KEA Engineers. Click here to read some of her blog posts for the company.

Duncza had 15 years of sobriety with AA and was a talented and passionate artist. She was among 20 artists selected to create a butterfly sculpture for Bound Brook Township, "a testament to her creative brilliance," her obituary reads.

"Her fascination with mermaids and unicorns mirrored her whimsical and imaginative nature."

Her death leaves a void in the hearts of many, who took to social media to share a little bit about who Duncza was and her impact.

Services will be private. Click here for April Duncza's complete obituary from Higgins Home for Funerals.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.