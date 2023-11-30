Man Fatally Beats Ex-GF Dead In Woodbridge Home: Prosecutor

April Duncza, 39, was found during a welfare check at a home on Paul Street in the Fords section of Woodbridge with serious head trauma around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

Duncza was pronounced deceased at the scene, and her ex-boyfriend, Kevin Bacon, 46, of Keansburg, was identified as a suspect, Ciccone said alongside Woodbridge Police Director Robert Hubner.

Bacon was arrested without incident Thursday, Nov. 30, and charged with one count of first-degree murder. He was being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center pending the results of a Pre-Trial detention hearing.

