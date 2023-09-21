Union County Man, 59, Killed In Route 9 Sayreville Crash With Dump Truck

Renan Perez, of Linden, died Thursday, Sept. 21 after the crash in the Parlin section of Sayreville, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone alongside Chief Daniel Plumacker of the Sayreville Police Department.

At 5:16 a.m., police responded to Route 9 South in the vicinity of 912 US 9 South after the report of a fatal crash. Police found a 2020 Kenworth dump truck and 2000 Ford Ranger.

The Ford Ranger was making a right turn into a gas station when it was struck in the passenger side door by the Kenworth truck, Ciccone and Plumacker said.

The driver of the Ford Ranger, Perez, was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead, they said.

An initial investigation led by Officer Thomas Calise of the Sayreville Police Department and Detective James Alleva of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office revealed that the Kenworth truck left the roadway and drove onto the grass area, striking the Ford Ranger while it was positioned on the driveway apron, they said.

The Kenworth truck traveled after the impact and caused significant damage to the exterior area of the gas station.

The investigation is active and continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Calise of the Sayreville Police Department at 732-727-4444 or Detective Alleva of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4011.

