Superior Signal Fire Old Bridge Explosion

A fiery explosion left one woman dead and two others hurt at a manufacturing company in Old Bridge on Wednesday, May 1, authorities said.

A medical chopper lands at Veterans Park in connection with a fiery explosion May 1 in Old Bridge.

 Photo Credit: Zandra Adamczyk
by Jon Craig & Cecilia Levine

Eileen Marco, 73, of South River, was killed at the scene of the explosion at Superior Signal Company, LLC in Old Bridge at approximately 11:45 a.m., Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

Two other people were injured. Photos from the scene show medical choppers landing at Veteran's Field, located nearby. Foul play was not suspected.

Superior Signal's website says it's providing the industry with smoke generators and ultrasonic leak detectors for more than 60 years.

