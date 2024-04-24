NJ Feds: Repeat Child Porn Collector Satisfied 'Deviant Desires' With Chats, More

And that wasn’t all they said that Andrew Chu, 33, of Edison was up to.

Authorities who examined Chu’s laptop and cellphone reported finding more than 100 pornographic images of naked underage girls.

They also found live chats that Chu had with naked underage minors while masturbating, a complaint filed in federal court in Newark by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations says.

One of them was only 11 years old, agents said. Another was recorded masturbating with a brush handle, they added.

Among the conversations excerpted in the complaint:

CHU: are you in high school baby?

GIRL: yes

CHU: beautiful girl… touch yourself for daddy

Chu had been convicted of child porn possession in the same federal courthouse in Newark in April 2021.

In addition to eight months in prison, Chu was required to remain under supervised release for five years, U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Philip Sellinger said.

He was released in December 2022 and began supervision under the U.S. Probation Office, records show.

The terms of his released included not committing any crimes, having only supervised contact with minors and submitting to monitoring and period checks of his computer.

Chu nonetheless obtained “heinous” images from the darknet “to satisfy his deviant desires,” Acting HSI Newark Special-Agent-In-Charge William S. Walker said.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Leda Dunn Wettre ordered that Chu remain in federal custody until the new charges of child pornography possession are resolved.

Sellinger credited special agents of Homeland Security Investigations Newark with the investigation leading to the charge. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ariel Douek of his General Crimes Unit in Newark is handling the case.

