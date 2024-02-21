Overcast 39°

ShopRite Store Coming To Central Jersey Hiring For Hundreds Of Positions

About 300 jobs are being created thanks to the arrival of a new ShopRite in Old Bridge.

The butcher and fish section of the new ShopRite in Old Bridge.

 Photo Credit: Provided by Wakefern for ShopRite
Jon Craig
The new ShopRite is located in the Glenwood Green Shopping Center at Route 9 and Schulmeister Road.

The store is set to open in March.

Hiring is taking place for all positions including department managers, butchers, deli, bakery, dairy, produce and seafood associates, customer service associates, cashiers and baggers.

Perry Blatt, director of E-Commerce and Business Development for Village Super Market, Inc., said,  “We look forward to continuing our commitment to the community with a brand new store and are eager to welcome new team members to the ShopRite family.”

ShopRite of Old Bridge’s hiring center will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Interested candidates can visit the hiring center to fill out an application or apply online by visiting https://www.shoprite.com/sm/planning/rsid/3000/CAREERS — clicking “apply here” and selecting Glenwood Green from the dropdown menu to view available positions.

