Woodbridge police responded to a "car in the water" on Sunday evening, June 30, they said.

A person told police their vehicle was submerged in the water up to the roof near Leesville and Douglas avenues at about 6 p.m., according to a Woodbridge police spokesman.

"The occupants were able to get out of the car," he said.

No injuries were reported.

Check back for updates

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.