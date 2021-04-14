Vandals Egg Rutgers AEPi House During Holocaust Remembrance Event

Police are seeking the vandals responsible for egging the Rutgers University Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity house during a somber Holocaust remembrance event last week.

The Jewish fraternity was holding the annual 24-hour reading of the names of Holocaust victims at the Sicard Street house on April 7 and 8 when the egging occurred, university officials said.

Rutgers chancellor Chris Molly condemned the "act of ignorance" in a statement

"All members of our campus community deserve to learn and work in an environment in which they feel fully safe, valued and respected, free from anti-Semitism, and all other forms of hate and discrimination," he said.

University police were investigating.

