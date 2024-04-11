Anneris Deleon also has been charged with weapons offenses in connection with the death of Anthony Patterson, 32, of Edison on Thursday, April 11, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

At approximately 1:10 a.m. Thursday, South Amboy Police received a 911 call from a resident on George Street. Police found Patterson with a stab wound and Deleon with blood on her, Ciccone said.

Patterson succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Deleon was taken to Raritan Bay Medical Center for evaluation.

An investigation led by Detective John Cooney of the South Amboy Police Department and Detective Jose Rosario of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office determined that this was not a random act of violence and that Deleon knew the victim and had a previous relationship with him, Ciccone said.

The investigation led to Deleon being arrested without incident shortly after her evaluation at the hospital.

This investigation is active and continuing.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Cooney of the South Amboy Police Department at 732-721-0111 or Detective Jose Rosario of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3289.

