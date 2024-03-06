The crash occurred at about 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, March 6 northbound near the Morris Goodkind Bridge, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and New Brunswick Polie Chief Vincent

The identity of the deceased driver had not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Police found an Infiniti, which had struck a Ford pickup truck, killing the driver of the Ford pickup truck.

The investigation is active and continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Henry Gliottone of the New Brunswick Police Department at 732-745-5005 or Detective Jim Alleva of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4011.

