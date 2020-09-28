Weekend Explosion Damages Three Middlesex County Homes

An explosion related to an early-morning fire damaged three Central Jersey homes over the weekend.

Helmetta's volunteer firefighters responded to 1 High St. around 3 a.m. Sunday, and put out the fire that broke out.

The subsequent explosion was caused by propane tanks on a trailer, initial reports says.

No injuries were reported, though three homes were damaged, the Helmetta OEM said.

The Helmetta Volunteer Fire Department, Fire Marshal’s Office, DPW, Spotswood police, Spotswood EMS, Spotswood OEM, Middlesex County Hazmat, and Sayreville Building Department all responded.

