Teen Who Jumped Divider Killed By SUV On Route 1

A 14-year-old pedestrian was killed on Wednesday night while crossing Route 1 in Middlesex County, authorities said.

The teenager was climbing over the route's center divider before being struck by a Land Rover traveling northbound, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and South Brunswick Police Chief Raymond J. Hayducka said.

The juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

The victim's name has not been released.

The collision occurred at about 9:25 p.m. near New Street, they said.

The motorist stopped, rendered aid to the juvenile, and remained on scene to cooperate with law enforcement, Ciccone and Hayducka said.

The initial investigation was conducted by Traffic Safety Officer William Beard of the South Brunswick Police Department and Detective Mark Morris of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation is active and continuing.

Anyone with information is urged to call Beard at 732-745-4000 ext. 7432 or Morris at 732-745-3927.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.