Stolen Vehicle Crashes Into Woodbridge Police Car During Chase, Suspect Arrested In Elizabeth

A Woodbridge police officer was injured when her patrol car was rammed by a stolen car during a chase.

On Monday, Dec. 5, at approximately 1:50 p.m., Woodbridge police received a report of a person attempting to enter several vehicles in the parking lot of Advance Auto Parts, 1366 Saint George Avenue. The caller reported that the suspect left the area in a black Honda CRV. As responding units were attempting to locate the Honda, it approached a marked police unit from behind and attempted to force it off the road, police said.

Police initiated a pursuit as the Honda continued northbound on St Georges Avenue. At the intersection with Stiles Street, the Honda crashed into a marked police unit and continued northbound. The police officer operating this vehicle sustained an injury to her arm.

The Honda continued northbound with police in chase. It ultimately stopped on Rahway Avenue near Applegate Avenue in Elizabeth, after crashing into a parked vehicle. The driver of the Honda, Omar Chandler, attempted to flee on foot, but was taken into custody.

Woodbridge police charged Chandler, 30, from Elizabeth, with eluding, receiving stolen property, and aggravated assault.

Chandler was being held in the Union County Correctional Facility.

It was determined that the Honda CRV was reported stolen during a carjacking in Elizabeth.

